Dr. Benjamin Griggs, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Griggs, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East and Baptist Medical Center South.
Locations
Ob Gyn Associates of Montgomery PC495 Taylor Rd, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 279-9333
Montgomery Surgical Center470 Taylor Rd Ste 100, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 284-9600
Prattville location630 McQueen Smith Rd N, Prattville, AL 36066 Directions (334) 365-6088
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center East
- Baptist Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Benjamin Griggs, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1073601167
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Griggs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griggs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griggs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griggs has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griggs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Griggs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griggs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griggs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griggs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.