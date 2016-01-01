Dr. Benjamin Greenfield, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Greenfield, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Greenfield, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orem, UT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital.
Locations
Intermountain North Valley Pediatrics505 W 400 N, Orem, UT 84057 Directions (435) 264-5533
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Benjamin Greenfield, DO
- Pediatrics
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
