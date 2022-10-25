Dr. Benjamin Grams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Grams, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Grams, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE.
Dr. Grams works at
Locations
-
1
Methodist Physicians Clinic - 8111 Dodge8111 Dodge St, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 354-1320
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grams?
I wasn't an emergency admit due to somewhat serious intestinal condition requiring surgery. I was properly diagnosed and had surgery shortly afterward and was made comfortable until then. I had the best possible outcome. He thoroughly explained what was wrong, saw me for follow up 2 weeks later, and scheduled me for follow up. He was kind an attentive throughout.
About Dr. Benjamin Grams, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1962817197
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grams has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grams works at
Dr. Grams has seen patients for Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Grams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.