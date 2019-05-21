Overview

Dr. Benjamin Goodman Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Frye Regional Medical Center and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.



Dr. Goodman Jr works at Frycare Fam Phys/Intrnl Mdcn in Hickory, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.