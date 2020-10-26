Dr. Benjamin Goldberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Goldberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Benjamin Goldberg, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Illinois Hospital.
Louis A. Weiss Memorial Hospital4646 N Marine Dr, Chicago, IL 60640 Directions (312) 996-1300Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
University of Illinois At Chicago Medical Center1801 W Taylor St Ste 2A, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 996-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Illinois Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excellent, straight forward approach. Very happy with the result!
About Dr. Benjamin Goldberg, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1518917046
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- Baylor College Of Med Houston Texas
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Goldberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldberg has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.