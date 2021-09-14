Dr. Benjamin Goins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Goins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Goins, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Canton, GA.
Dr. Goins works at
Locations
-
1
Heart and Vascular Care1495 Hickory Flat Hwy Ste 140, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (678) 513-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goins?
I was a new patient. I am very pleased with Dr. Goins and his staff. He ensured that he covered all my consurns as well as taking the time necessary to answer all my questions. I am excited to have Dr. Goins as my PCM finally someone who cares.
About Dr. Benjamin Goins, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1366679904
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goins works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Goins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.