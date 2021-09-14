See All Cardiologists in Canton, GA
Dr. Benjamin Goins, MD

Cardiology
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Benjamin Goins, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Canton, GA. 

Dr. Goins works at Heart and Vascular Care in Canton, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Heart and Vascular Care
    1495 Hickory Flat Hwy Ste 140, Canton, GA 30115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 513-2273

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
  • Sentara Leigh Hospital
  • Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
  • Sentara Obici Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Cardiac Procedure
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Cardiac Procedure

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Cardiac Procedure Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Surgery Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Metabolic Disorders Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Benjamin Goins, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366679904
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Goins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goins works at Heart and Vascular Care in Canton, GA. View the full address on Dr. Goins’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Goins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

