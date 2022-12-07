See All Neurologists in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Benjamin Glenn Kidder, MD

Neurology
3 (41)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Benjamin Glenn Kidder, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from The University Of Mississippi Medical Center, Jackson, Ms and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Kidder works at The NeuroMedical Center Clinic in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The NeuroMedical Center Clinic
    10101 Park Rowe Ave Ste 200, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 768-2050
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tremor
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Tremor
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache

Tremor Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Benefit Plan of Louisiana
    • Louisiana Workers Compensation
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Peoples Health
    • PPO Plus
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • Verity Healthnet
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Dec 07, 2022
    Very informative visit and treatment was sufficient.
    Ben Welch — Dec 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Benjamin Glenn Kidder, MD
    About Dr. Benjamin Glenn Kidder, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114259975
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Movement Disorder Fellowship - The University of Texas Medical Center at Houston
    Residency
    • The University of Texas Medical Center at Houston
    Medical Education
    • The University Of Mississippi Medical Center, Jackson, Ms
    Undergraduate School
    • Louisiana State Univeristy
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Glenn Kidder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kidder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kidder has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kidder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kidder works at The NeuroMedical Center Clinic in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Dr. Kidder’s profile.

    Dr. Kidder has seen patients for Tremor, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kidder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Kidder. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kidder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kidder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kidder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

