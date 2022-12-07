Dr. Benjamin Glenn Kidder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kidder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Glenn Kidder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Glenn Kidder, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from The University Of Mississippi Medical Center, Jackson, Ms and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kidder works at
Locations
The NeuroMedical Center Clinic10101 Park Rowe Ave Ste 200, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 768-2050Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very informative visit and treatment was sufficient.
About Dr. Benjamin Glenn Kidder, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Movement Disorder Fellowship - The University of Texas Medical Center at Houston
- The University of Texas Medical Center at Houston
- The University Of Mississippi Medical Center, Jackson, Ms
- Louisiana State Univeristy
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kidder has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kidder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kidder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kidder works at
Dr. Kidder has seen patients for Tremor, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kidder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Kidder. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kidder.
