Dr. Benjamin Gitterman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Princeton Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.



Dr. Gitterman works at Princeton Medical Group in Princeton, NJ with other offices in Plainsboro, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.