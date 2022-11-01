Overview

Dr. Benjamin Gibson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Zanesville, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital.



Dr. Gibson works at Genesis Cardiology in Zanesville, OH with other offices in Cambridge, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.