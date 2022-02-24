Dr. Benjamin George, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin George, MD
Dr. Benjamin George, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Lafayette, CO. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with East Morgan County Hospital, McKee Medical Center, North Colorado Medical Center and Sterling Regional Medcenter.
Lafayette Surgery Center340 Exempla Cir, Lafayette, CO 80026 Directions (303) 673-1944
Greeley1800 15th St Ste A, Greeley, CO 80631 Directions (970) 810-3894
Banner Health Clinic2050 Boise Ave, Loveland, CO 80538 Directions (970) 820-5941
Banner Health Clinic615 Fairhurst St, Sterling, CO 80751 Directions (970) 526-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- East Morgan County Hospital
- McKee Medical Center
- North Colorado Medical Center
- Sterling Regional Medcenter
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. George is an amazing Doctor - always caring-knowledgeable-efficient and easy to talk to excellent listener-professional and friendly. Respectfully
- Hematology & Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Brooke Army Med Ctr Ft Sam Houston
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Delaware
- Medical Oncology
Dr. George has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. George has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. George on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. George, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. George appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.