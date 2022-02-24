Overview

Dr. Benjamin George, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Lafayette, CO. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with East Morgan County Hospital, McKee Medical Center, North Colorado Medical Center and Sterling Regional Medcenter.



Dr. George works at Texas Breast Specialists in Lafayette, CO with other offices in Greeley, CO, Loveland, CO and Sterling, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.