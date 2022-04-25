Overview

Dr. Benjamin Geddes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Haven, CT.



Dr. Geddes works at Smilow Pain Management in New Haven, CT with other offices in Ringgold, GA and Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.