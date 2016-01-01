See All Hematologists in Nashville, TN
Hematology
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Benjamin Garmezy, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Nashville, TN. 

Dr. Garmezy works at Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Tennessee Oncology in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Tennessee Oncology
    250 25th Ave N Ste 200, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 235-1647

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    About Dr. Benjamin Garmezy, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770961617
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Garmezy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garmezy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garmezy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garmezy works at Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Tennessee Oncology in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Garmezy’s profile.

    Dr. Garmezy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garmezy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garmezy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garmezy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

