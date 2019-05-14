Dr. Benjamin Fulmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fulmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Fulmer, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Fulmer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham, Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center and St. Vincent's St. Clair.
Dr. Fulmer works at
Locations
Page Hudson & Taylor Gynecology At St. Vincents806 Saint Vincents Dr, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 986-5200
Birmingham Neurosurgery & Spine Group PC3125 Independence Dr Ste 200, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 986-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
- Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center
- St. Vincent's St. Clair
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great Surgeon. Fixed what LSI in Tampa could not. Easy to talk to and surgery is last option. Explains everything. He cares about the patient and spends more time with you and asking questions than any other Dr. I have ever seen. I would not hesitate to have him perform another surgery in the future on my back.
About Dr. Benjamin Fulmer, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1750331104
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fulmer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fulmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fulmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fulmer works at
Dr. Fulmer has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fulmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Fulmer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fulmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fulmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fulmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.