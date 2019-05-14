Overview

Dr. Benjamin Fulmer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham, Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center and St. Vincent's St. Clair.



Dr. Fulmer works at Page Hudson & Taylor Gynecology At St. Vincents in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.