Overview

Dr. Benjamin Frishberg, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Carlsbad, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.



Dr. Frishberg works at Champaign Dental Group in Carlsbad, CA with other offices in Escondido, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.