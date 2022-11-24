See All Ophthalmologists in Englewood, NJ
Dr. Benjamin Freilich, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (54)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Benjamin Freilich, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Freilich works at New Jersey Healing Hands LLC in Englewood, NJ with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Jersey Healing Hands LLC
    15 Engle St Ste 201, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 871-9595
  2. 2
    14 E 96th St, New York, NY 10128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 410-5000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Nov 24, 2022
    Very professional office and staff. Very thorough examination, as well as for follow up visits.
    Barry Heller — Nov 24, 2022
    About Dr. Benjamin Freilich, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831298488
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Freilich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freilich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Freilich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Freilich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Freilich has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freilich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Freilich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freilich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freilich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freilich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

