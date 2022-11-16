Dr. Freeman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benjamin Freeman, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Freeman, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They completed their residency with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Dr. Freeman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Summit Medical Group Oncology150 Park Ave Fl 3, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 538-5210
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Freeman?
I met Dr Freeman while in the hospital being treated for for Covid. There was an issue with the hospitalist and he listened to my side and understood the importance of getting my WBC up due to multiple infections this year. He just met me but I felt like this doctor truly cares about his patients, even ones he just met. I highly recommend Dr Freeman because he is so open to feedback from his patients, he is very empathetic and down to earth! He noticed I was wearing a football jersey and we talked about my team, which is also his team and laughed. He walked into a frustrating situation and when he left I was so relieved and relaxed that I knew this doctor does care about me! Thank you Dr B Freeman!! I have much respect for you !
About Dr. Benjamin Freeman, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1912206434
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freeman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freeman works at
Dr. Freeman has seen patients for Anemia and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.