Dr. Benjamin Frank, MD
Dr. Benjamin Frank, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Barrington, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center - Janesville, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Mercy Barrington500 W Il Route 22, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 381-3000
Mercy Woodstock Medical Center2000 Lake Ave, Woodstock, IL 60098 Directions (815) 337-7100Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center - Janesville
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I am a patient of Dr. Frank for 15+ years. I am very glad to have Dr Frank as my rheumatologist. Dr Frank is always friendly and happy, always ready to listen and help.
About Dr. Benjamin Frank, MD
- Rheumatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1871554097
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
- Rheumatology
Dr. Frank has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frank accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frank works at
Dr. Frank has seen patients for Arthritis, Chronic Pain and Dermatomyositis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frank on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Frank. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frank.
