Overview

Dr. Benjamin Frank, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Barrington, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center - Janesville, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.



Dr. Frank works at MERCY BARRINGTON MEDICAL CENTER, Barrington, IL in Barrington, IL with other offices in Woodstock, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Chronic Pain and Dermatomyositis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.