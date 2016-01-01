Dr. Benjamin Fluhman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fluhman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Fluhman, DPM
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Fluhman, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with Grace Clinic at 50th.
Locations
Lubbock Urology Associates4515 Marsha Sharp Fwy, Lubbock, TX 79407 Directions (806) 744-7223Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Grace Clinic at 50th
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Omni
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Benjamin Fluhman, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1023325024
Education & Certifications
- Scott & White Memorial Hospital
- Des Moines University
- Brigham Young University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fluhman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fluhman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fluhman has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fluhman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fluhman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fluhman.
