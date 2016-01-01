Overview

Dr. Benjamin Fluhman, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with Grace Clinic at 50th.



Dr. Fluhman works at Grace Clinic in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.