Dr. Benjamin Flores, MD

Psychiatry
2.5 (14)
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Benjamin Flores, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Flores works at Ann Marjorie Bogan MD in Palo Alto, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    David L Smith MD
    636 MIDDLEFIELD RD, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 330-1636

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation

Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
2.5
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(8)
Mar 01, 2022
Dr. Flores is a brilliant psychiatrist. I saw him for about 3 years and found him to be the most trustworthy, knowledgable psychiatrist I've seen. He's up on all the new medications, and on all the possible combinations. He's very much aware of possible side effects and always tells you what to watch for. I wish I still lived in California so I could continue to see him. He's very kind
A Dr. Flores Fan — Mar 01, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Benjamin Flores, MD
About Dr. Benjamin Flores, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 27 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1962622001
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • STANFORD UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Flores has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Flores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Flores works at Ann Marjorie Bogan MD in Palo Alto, CA. View the full address on Dr. Flores’s profile.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Flores. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flores.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flores, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flores appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

