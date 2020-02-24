Dr. Benjamin Ferrell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Ferrell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Ferrell, MD is a Pulmonologist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital.
Dr. Ferrell works at
Locations
Saint Thomas Medical Partners300 20th Ave N Fl 9, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 284-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ferrell is an excellent doctor. He is very thorough in all of his tests. He does not leave a stone unturned. He is also an exceptional listener. He explains the diagnosis in a manner that is easy to understand. I am so glad that I found him to help me solve my problems
About Dr. Benjamin Ferrell, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
