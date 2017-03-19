See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Memphis, TN
Dr. Benjamin Evans, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (7)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Benjamin Evans, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.

Dr. Evans works at Primus Medical Group in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Primus Medical Group PC
    1264 Wesley Dr Ste 206, Memphis, TN 38116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 346-6566

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Limb Cramp
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Malaise and Fatigue
Limb Cramp
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Malaise and Fatigue

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Limb Cramp
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Malaise and Fatigue
Abdominal Pain
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Prostatitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Prostatitis
Rash
Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Evans?

    Mar 19, 2017
    I have been going to Dr. Evans since I was about 18. Twenty years later, he is still my best doctor. I value the care and advice I receive from him and his staff. I trust the slight adjustments he and his managing staff make when there are lapses in professional care by 1 or 2 new staff. Trust me...only compassionate, efficient professionals work (and remain) there. He also listens keenly to what you say and will refer you when necessary. I highly recommend one of the best doctors to you.
    Lakeland, TN — Mar 19, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Benjamin Evans, MD
    About Dr. Benjamin Evans, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568439057
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

