Dr. Benjamin Eskenazi, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Eskenazi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cleveland and Caromont Regional Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Piedmont Plastic Surgery & Dermatology649 N New Hope Rd, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 866-4005Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Piedmont Plastic Surgery & Dermatology105 DELTA PARK DR, Shelby, NC 28150 Directions (704) 484-0464Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Cleveland
- Caromont Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Eskenazi was professional and helpful during my recent visits. He was able to work me in his schedule on an emergency basis the day before a holiday. He was always pleasant and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Benjamin Eskenazi, MD
- General Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1326277245
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eskenazi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eskenazi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eskenazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eskenazi has seen patients for Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eskenazi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Eskenazi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eskenazi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eskenazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eskenazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.