See All General Surgeons in Gastonia, NC
Dr. Benjamin Eskenazi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Benjamin Eskenazi, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (25)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Benjamin Eskenazi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cleveland and Caromont Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Eskenazi works at Piedmont Plastic Surgery & Dermatology in Gastonia, NC with other offices in Shelby, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Guillaume Chevrollier, MD
Dr. Guillaume Chevrollier, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Ilan Avin, MD
Dr. Ilan Avin, MD
3.8 (17)
View Profile
Dr. Peter Turk, MD
Dr. Peter Turk, MD
3.8 (31)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Piedmont Plastic Surgery & Dermatology
    649 N New Hope Rd, Gastonia, NC 28054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 866-4005
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Piedmont Plastic Surgery & Dermatology
    105 DELTA PARK DR, Shelby, NC 28150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 484-0464
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Cleveland
  • Caromont Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Grafts
Anorectal Abscess
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Skin Grafts
Anorectal Abscess
Soft Tissue Sarcoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Eskenazi?

    Dec 10, 2019
    Dr Eskenazi was professional and helpful during my recent visits. He was able to work me in his schedule on an emergency basis the day before a holiday. He was always pleasant and knowledgeable.
    GJD — Dec 10, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Benjamin Eskenazi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Benjamin Eskenazi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Eskenazi to family and friends

    Dr. Eskenazi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Eskenazi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Benjamin Eskenazi, MD.

    About Dr. Benjamin Eskenazi, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326277245
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Eskenazi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eskenazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eskenazi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eskenazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eskenazi has seen patients for Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eskenazi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Eskenazi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eskenazi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eskenazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eskenazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Benjamin Eskenazi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.