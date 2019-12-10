Overview

Dr. Benjamin Eskenazi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cleveland and Caromont Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Eskenazi works at Piedmont Plastic Surgery & Dermatology in Gastonia, NC with other offices in Shelby, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.