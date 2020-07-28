Dr. Benjamin England, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. England is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin England, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin England, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Alcoa, TN. They graduated from James H Quillen College of Medicine and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital.
Locations
East Tennessee Medical Group266 Joule St, Alcoa, TN 37701 Directions (865) 984-3864Tuesday7:45am - 4:30pmThursday7:45am - 4:30pm
Appalachian Orthopedic Associates3 Professional Park Dr Ste 21, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 434-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor England & his NP Haley helped me out a lot. I finally got back to work and CrossFit after 6 months of shoulder injury pain. I’m glad he came to Maryville- go Rebels!
About Dr. Benjamin England, MD
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
- James H Quillen College of Medicine
- University of Tennessee
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. England has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. England accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. England has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. England. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. England.
