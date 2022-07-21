Dr. Benjamin Elmore, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elmore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Elmore, DMD
Dr. Benjamin Elmore, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Saint Joseph, MO.
Dental Care of St Joseph3921 Sherman Ave, Saint Joseph, MO 64506 Directions (816) 375-7466
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
I have gone to Dr Elmore for quite some time and find him to be up front and honest. He puts a great deal of pride in his work. His staff are very friendly and knowledgeable.
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1326208794
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Dr. Elmore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elmore accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Elmore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elmore.
