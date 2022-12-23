Dr. Benjamin Elder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Elder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Elder, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine, M.D./Ph.D. Program and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Locations
Rochester - Neurology200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 405-0313
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Elder is a highly skilled and talented surgeon. I had 100% pain relief and complete recovery from his surgery.
About Dr. Benjamin Elder, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine-Complex Spine Surgery/Spine Oncology|Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine-Orthopedic Spinal Deformity Surgery
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine-Neurosurgery
- Baylor College of Medicine, M.D./Ph.D. Program
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
