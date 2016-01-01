Overview

Dr. Benjamin Eidem, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.



Dr. Eidem works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

