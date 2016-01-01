Dr. Benjamin Ehst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ehst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Ehst, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Ehst, MD is a dermatologist in Portland, OR. Dr. Ehst completed a residency at The Johns Hopkins Hospital. He currently practices at Broadway Medical Clinic and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Ehst is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Broadway Medical Clinic4212 NE Broadway, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 249-8787
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Benjamin Ehst, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1740320068
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- HENNEPIN COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Ehst?
Dr. Ehst has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ehst accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ehst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ehst. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ehst.
