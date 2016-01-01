Overview

Dr. Benjamin Dudycha, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.



Dr. Dudycha works at Bcs Pain Clinic in Bryan, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.