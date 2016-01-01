Dr. Benjamin Dudycha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dudycha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Dudycha, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Dudycha, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Dudycha works at
Locations
Bcs Pain Clinic3351 University Dr E Ste 111, Bryan, TX 77802 Directions (979) 764-7246
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Benjamin Dudycha, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1750572681
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
