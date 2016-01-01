Overview

Dr. Benjamin Duckles, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Havertown, PA. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital.



Dr. Duckles works at Greater Philadelphia Spine And Pain in Havertown, PA with other offices in Wynnewood, PA, Limerick, PA and Marlton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.