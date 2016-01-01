Dr. Dubois has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benjamin Dubois, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Dubois, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pikesville, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.
Dr. Dubois works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Woodholme Cardiovascular Associates1838 Greene Tree Rd Ste 535, Pikesville, MD 21208 Directions (410) 469-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dubois?
About Dr. Benjamin Dubois, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1457354805
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dubois accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dubois has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dubois works at
Dr. Dubois has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dubois on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dubois. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dubois.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dubois, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dubois appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.