Dr. Benjamin Dubois, MD
Dr. Benjamin Dubois, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System.
Locations
CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Surgery Associates - Texarkana1920 GALLERIA OAKS DR, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 614-1000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Saint Michael Health System
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr DuBois is the best about taking the time to really talk to you and to explain things. He never rushes the visit and speaks openly in clear terms to answer all questions. He is thorough, gentle and continues to study, learn and use advanced surgical techniques making things easier on his patients. Courtney, the OR nurse is great and she also never rushes you through an appointment. The office staff is very professional here too. If you need a surgeon who has time for you and who is willing to do everything he can to take care of you, willing to take the time to make you and your family members feel comfortable about an upcoming procedure and to be there when needed afterwards (even at 2 AM) then Dr. DuBois is the one you should see.
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1205054301
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- General Surgery
Dr. Dubois has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dubois accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dubois has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dubois has seen patients for Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Appendectomy and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dubois on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dubois. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dubois.
