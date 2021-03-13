Dr. D'Souza has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benjamin D'Souza, MD
Dr. Benjamin D'Souza, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 1865 Marlton Pike E Ste 206, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Directions (856) 216-0300
Penn Presbyterian Medical Center51 N 39th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-9189
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
Doctor is through and pays attention to all your concerns. Answers questions and takes time.
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
