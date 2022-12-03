Overview

Dr. Benjamin Dozeman, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Holland, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University (COM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital and Holland Hospital.



Dr. Dozeman works at SPECTRUM HEALTH in Holland, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.