Dr. Benjamin Dozeman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dozeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Dozeman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Dozeman, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Holland, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University (COM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital and Holland Hospital.
Dr. Dozeman works at
Locations
-
1
Shmg Diabetes and Endocrinology - Holland588 E Lakewood Blvd Fl 2, Holland, MI 49424 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Holland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dozeman?
Dr. Dozman was very nice and listened to why I was there. He was helpful and cared about what I was telling him. I was a little embarrassed but he made me feel comfortable, and listened.
About Dr. Benjamin Dozeman, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1134332794
Education & Certifications
- SCS/MSUCOM/Beaumont Hospital - Farmington Hills (GME)
- SCS/MSUCOM/Beaumont Hospital - Farmington Hills (GME)
- SCS/MSUCOM/Beaumont Hospital - Farmington Hills (GME)
- Michigan State University (COM)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dozeman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dozeman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dozeman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dozeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dozeman works at
Dr. Dozeman has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dozeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Dozeman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dozeman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dozeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dozeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.