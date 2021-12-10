Dr. Benjamin Downie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Downie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Downie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Downie, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They graduated from Indiana University|Indiana University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center, St. David's Georgetown Hospital, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.
Locations
Georgetown2000 Scenic Dr Ste G002, Georgetown, TX 78626 Directions (737) 276-3887Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Georgetown Hospital
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Professional kind and genuinely interested. Highly recommended as he treated my Throat Cancer treatment
About Dr. Benjamin Downie, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1477765550
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama
- University of Alabama
- University of Alabama
- Indiana University|Indiana University / School of Medicine
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Downie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Downie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Downie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Downie has seen patients for Anemia, Polycythemia Rubra Vera and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Downie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Downie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Downie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Downie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Downie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.