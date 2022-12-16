Dr. Benjamin Domb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Domb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Domb, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Benjamin Domb, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Des Plaines, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.
The American Hip Institute & Orthopedic Specialists999 E Touhy Ave Ste 450, Des Plaines, IL 60018 Directions (833) 872-4477Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwest Community Hospital
I always know I’ll have an accurate diagnosis and an answer for my cause of pain!
About Dr. Benjamin Domb, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Polish and Spanish
- Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Princeton U
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
