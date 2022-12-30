Overview

Dr. Benjamin Ditty, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Lee Memorial Hospital, NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.



Dr. Ditty works at Champaign Dental Group in Naples, FL with other offices in Greensboro, NC, Fort Myers, FL and Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.