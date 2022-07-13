Overview

Dr. Benjamin Dennis, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Dennis works at Endocrine Consultants in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.