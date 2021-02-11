Dr. Benjamin Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Davis, MD
Dr. Benjamin Davis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Washington University School Of Medicine In St. Louis and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Northwestern Medicine Glenview - Orthopaedics2701 Patriot Blvd, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 535-8500
Northwestern Medicine Orthopaedics Grayslake Outpatient Center1475 E Belvidere Rd Ste, Grayslake, IL 60030 Directions (847) 535-8500
Northwestern Medical Group - Neurosciences and Orthopaedics1000 N Westmoreland Rd Fl 1, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 535-8500
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
I've know Dr Davis for a number of years now to my determent. Dr. Davis is the type of Doctor that takes the time to know you and will also explain to you what is happening, why it's happening and the different options to fix it. He is very personable and a nice person. I've had 3 surgeries under Dr. Davis and have had no complaints, both GraysLake Hospital and Dr Davis have been great. He's treated my daughter and wife shortly, HIGHLY RECOMMEND.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Northwestern University
- Washington University School Of Medicine In St. Louis
- New York University
- Orthopedic Surgery
