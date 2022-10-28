Dr. Benjamin D Schanker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schanker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin D Schanker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin D Schanker, MD is a Preventive Occupational & Environmental Medicine Specialist in Hayward, CA. They graduated from Harvard Medical School.
Dr. Schanker works at
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Spine & Sports Center - Hayward24301 Southland Dr Ste 200, Hayward, CA 94545 Directions (510) 342-5721MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Comprehensive Spine & Sports Center - Modesto817 Coffee Rd Ste B, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 222-6061Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
WorkWell Medical Group420 W Acacia St Ste 2, Stockton, CA 95203 Directions (209) 273-1627Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
WorkWell Medical Group13847 E 14th St Ste 109, San Leandro, CA 94578 Directions (510) 224-2515Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Schanker was very nice and understanding. He helped me get better.
About Dr. Benjamin D Schanker, MD
- Preventive Occupational & Environmental Medicine
- English
- 1679936090
Education & Certifications
- Ucsf Medical Center At Mount Zion
- UCSF Medical Center
- Yale New Haven Bridgeport Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Boston University-B.S. In Human Physiology
- Occupational Medicine
