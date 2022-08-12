Overview

Dr. Benjamin Curtis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cottonwood Heights, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med|University of Utah and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center, Jordan Valley Medical Center - West Valley Campus, Mountain Point Medical Center, Salt Lake Regional Medical Center, Lone Peak Hospital and St. Mark's Hospital.



Dr. Curtis works at Steward Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Cottonwood Heights, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.