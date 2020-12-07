Dr. Benjamin Crane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Crane, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Crane, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They completed their fellowship with Leatherman Spine Center
Dr. Crane works at
Locations
Signature Orthopedics - South County12639 Old Tesson Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 334-1091Monday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pm
Signature Orthopedics1011 Bowles Ave, Fenton, MO 63026 Directions (314) 336-2555
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Crane provided detailed & accurate information regarding my back issue (bulging disc). We tried all options we could but weren’t able to avoid surgery. The procedure went very well & after 3 weeks, I’m feeling 99% back to normal. He was very helpful & professional throughout the entire process
About Dr. Benjamin Crane, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- English
- 1265566392
Education & Certifications
- Leatherman Spine Center
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crane has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
111 patients have reviewed Dr. Crane. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.