Dr. Coplan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benjamin Coplan, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Coplan, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital East.
Dr. Coplan works at
Locations
Behavioral Health Services At Southpointe1030 E County Line Rd Ste C1, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Directions (317) 497-6290
Community Fairbanks Behavioral Health3000 S State Road 135 Ste 230, Greenwood, IN 46143 Directions (317) 535-0728
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coplan?
Dr Coplan is a very good doctor. He listens to everything you have to say, pays attention, cares about you personally and very friendly and professional. I cannot say the same thing for the office staff. They are very rude and unfriendly. They scold you off if you say something they do not like. It is probably the worst office staff I ever met in a very long time.
About Dr. Benjamin Coplan, DO
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1033324181
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coplan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coplan works at
Dr. Coplan has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coplan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Coplan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coplan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.