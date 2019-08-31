Dr. Benjamin Copeland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Copeland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Copeland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Copeland, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Indiana University Health North Hospital.
Locations
Otolaryngology Associates LLC5255 E Stop 11 Rd Ste 400, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 819-4536
Neurocare LLC2451 Intelliplex Dr Ste 250, Shelbyville, IN 46176 Directions (317) 844-7059
Putnam County Hospital1542 S Bloomington St, Greencastle, IN 46135 Directions (317) 844-7059Monday10:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pmFriday10:00am - 5:00pmSaturday10:00am - 5:00pmSunday10:00am - 5:00pm
Otolaryngology Associates LLC1 Memorial Sq Ste 230, Greenfield, IN 46140 Directions (317) 844-7059
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Copeland was courteous and listened to my issues. Performed a lymphectomy on my right ear and i am now in therapy and recovery process. Highly recommend dr cooeland.
About Dr. Benjamin Copeland, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1114084548
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Copeland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Copeland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Copeland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Copeland has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Meniere's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Copeland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Copeland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Copeland.
