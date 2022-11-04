Dr. Benjamin Coons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Coons, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Benjamin Coons, MD is an Urology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Coons works at
The Urology Center of Colorado2222 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 882-8822Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Penrose Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Coons took me as a patient after a failed relationship with another Urology practice in town. He immediately diagnosed the prostate issue troubling me and resolve it quickly with laser surgery and EXCELLENT follow up care. I know I can call his office anytime I'm in need and will get a quick response and an office visit if needed
- Urology
- English
- 1720135692
- Vanderbilt University
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Urology
