Dr. Benjamin Collins, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Benjamin Collins, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK.
Dr. Collins works at
South Oklahoma City ENT3048 SW 89th St Ste B, Oklahoma City, OK 73159 Directions (405) 759-7600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Bass Baptist Health Center
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I was having dizziness and loss of hearing in one ear. I was a bit sceptical when I first met him because he was so young. However, he exceeded my expectations and knew what the cure was. He is very professional and smart. I guess Iam just old cause all these Doctors seem like kids to me. I would highly recommend him!
About Dr. Benjamin Collins, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English

Dr. Collins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collins has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.