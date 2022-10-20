Overview

Dr. Benjamin Collins, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK.



Dr. Collins works at South Oklahoma City ENT in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.