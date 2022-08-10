Dr. Benjamin Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Cohen, MD is a Dermatologist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
Dermatology And Laser Center145 Wyckoff Rd Ste 200, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 222-8323
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Staff was welcoming and professional. Everything was smooth from scheduling, confirmation call made sure I was prepared for my visit, and when I arrived check in and new patient process was easy and friendly. I was taken on time for my appointment. That’s a big thing, I think we can all agree! That being said, I never felt “rushed” during the appointment. Dr. Cohen and staff made sure I understood the treatment plan and made me feel very comfortable. Financial conversations were up front and easy. A very positive first experience.
About Dr. Benjamin Cohen, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1053301085
Education & Certifications
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
