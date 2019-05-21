Overview

Dr. Benjamin Clapp, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Clapp works at Benjamin Lee Clapp in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.