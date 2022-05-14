Overview

Dr. Benjamin Citrin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Providence Hospital.



Dr. Citrin works at New Leaders In Fertility & Endocrinology in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Congestive Heart Failure, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.