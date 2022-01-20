Dr. Benjamin Cilento, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cilento is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Cilento, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Cilento, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Locations
Advanced Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery2940 FM 2920 Rd Ste 200, Spring, TX 77388 Directions (346) 413-9313Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Texas True Choice
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you for the continued support and treatment.
About Dr. Benjamin Cilento, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376525527
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University
- The University Of Washington
- The University Of Washington|University Of Washington Medical Center
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cilento has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cilento accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cilento has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cilento has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cilento on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cilento speaks Spanish.
473 patients have reviewed Dr. Cilento. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cilento.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cilento, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cilento appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.