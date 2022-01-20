Overview

Dr. Benjamin Cilento, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Cilento works at Advanced Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in Spring, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Head or Neck Lump or Swelling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.