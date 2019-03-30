See All Gastroenterologists in Riverside, CA
Dr. Benjamin Chung, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Benjamin Chung, MD

Gastroenterology
2.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Benjamin Chung, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.

Dr. Chung works at Riverside Medical Clinic in Riverside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Esophageal Ulcer, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Benjamin Chung, M.D.
    4244 Riverwalk Pkwy Ste 200, Riverside, CA 92505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Esophageal Ulcer
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Esophageal Ulcer
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chung?

    Mar 30, 2019
    Helpful, informative, receptive
    — Mar 30, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Benjamin Chung, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Benjamin Chung, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chung to family and friends

    Dr. Chung's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chung

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Benjamin Chung, MD.

    About Dr. Benjamin Chung, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326031923
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Kaiser Woodland Hills
    Residency
    Internship
    • UCLA Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Hahnemann University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • U.C.L.A.
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Chung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chung has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chung works at Riverside Medical Clinic in Riverside, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chung’s profile.

    Dr. Chung has seen patients for Esophageal Ulcer, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Benjamin Chung, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.