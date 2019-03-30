Dr. Benjamin Chung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Chung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Chung, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.
Dr. Chung works at
Locations
Dr. Benjamin Chung, M.D.4244 Riverwalk Pkwy Ste 200, Riverside, CA 92505 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chung?
Helpful, informative, receptive
About Dr. Benjamin Chung, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1326031923
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Kaiser Woodland Hills
- UCLA Medical Center
- Hahnemann University
- U.C.L.A.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chung has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chung works at
Dr. Chung has seen patients for Esophageal Ulcer, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chung speaks Korean and Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.
