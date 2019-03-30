Overview

Dr. Benjamin Chung, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.



Dr. Chung works at Riverside Medical Clinic in Riverside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Esophageal Ulcer, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.